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ZELENSKY TRAVELING IN EUROPE, LOOKING FOR VICTORIES
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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48 views • August 24, 2023

ZELENSKY TRAVELING IN EUROPE, LOOKING FOR VICTORIES

Kiev is trying to flex its diplomatic muscles, while the Ukrainian Army is no longer able to achieve the goals of the counteroffensive.

Recently, the village of Rabotino has become the main battlefield for Ukrainian attacks on the southern frontlines. After prolonged fighting on the outskirts, Ukrainian forces managed to enter the central part of this small settlement. For several days, the fighting has been ongoing on the streets with varying success. Despite the deployments of NATO armored vehicles into the battle, the Ukrainians are yet to dislodge the Russians from the village.

South of Velikaya Novoselka, the Ukrainian military continues to regroup and attack Russian positions south of Urozhainoe. In their turn, the Russian troops are following the maneuvers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area, covering them with heavy artillery shelling.

The situation remains tense on the banks of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region. The Ukrainian military does not abandon attempts to increase its grouping on the islands in the delta of the river. However, once again, Russian forces struck Ukrainian boats, preventing any assault operations.

The Russians are maintaining the military initiative in the area of Kupyansk. They continue attacks on the Ukrainian defensive lines in Sinkovka and south of Olshany, approaching the city.

While the military power of the Ukrainian Army is drying up, Ukrainian President Zelensky is in no hurry to return to the country, but continues to travel around Europe in search of at least some new political victories.

The EU—Balkans summit was held in Athens on August 21-22. It was also attended by the Ukrainian leader. His voyage did not pass in vain. The summit participants traditionally claimed their support for the “integrity of Ukraine”. Greece even decided to train Ukrainian pilots to control F-16 fighters.

Zelensky held a number of meetings with Western leaders. In particular, he asked the Balkan countries to assist in the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Alternative routes for the grain corridor, ship safety, and their insurance were discussed. Zagreb has reportedly confirmed its ability to provide its ports on the Danube and in the Adriatic Sea for the transportation of Ukrainian grain.

Meanwhile, the Odessa region was celebrating Zelensky’s diplomatic victories with large firework from hours-long Russian strikes. Last night, Russian Geran drones continued to crumble strategic Ukrainian facilities. The ports of Reni and Izmail came under attack. Local authorities confirmed explosions at a granary, production and transshipment complex in the Danube region.

https://southfront.press/zelensky-looking-for-victories/


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