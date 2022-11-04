Damian Skyfire - Crybaby Starbucks Employee Doesn't Like Not Getting Special Treatment

What a little sackless wonder. Some trans Starbucks employee filmed a video they edited for some reason crying in a bathroom about their work conditions. Those work conditions? Working full 8 hour days in a Starbucks wherein they're expected to serve obnoxious customers.



Welcome to adulthood, kid.



Original Video:

"Starbucks barista breaks down in tears over unfair working conditions. For the love of god."-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNx8OiWiKcw





