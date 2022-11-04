Create New Account
Damian Skyfire - Crybaby Starbucks Employee Doesn't Like Not Getting Special Treatment
Alexis 1411
Published 19 days ago |

What a little sackless wonder. Some trans Starbucks employee filmed a video they edited for some reason crying in a bathroom about their work conditions. Those work conditions? Working full 8 hour days in a Starbucks wherein they're expected to serve obnoxious customers.

Welcome to adulthood, kid.

Original Video:
"Starbucks barista breaks down in tears over unfair working conditions. For the love of god."-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNx8OiWiKcw


Intro modified by RanterinShades
Intro Music: Anthem for the Year 2000- Silverchair

https://www.youtube.com/c/NotDamianSkyfire 

Credit for the original video goes to Damian Skyfire 

