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Dr. Zelenko - Genocide of the Innocent (WWIII)
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71 views • October 10, 2021
COVID Vaccine (bioweapon) is an extension of a weapon of eugenics:
- Blood clots
- Heart attacks (myocarditis)
- Strokes
- Miscarriages increased from 10-percent to 82-percent
The young don't need it, health adults don't need it. This is an artificially made global pandemic of fear and isolation used to manipulate gullible people into taking a poison death shot.
Patent# 11107588 - Tracking and Transmitting Technology exists in the vaccine that you're being given.
Bill Gates couldn't get a girlfriend in high school so he's taking his frustration out on the world with mass murder.
CDC calling people at home telling them "We know you didn't get the shot."
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko's website: zstacklife.com and zStackProtocol.com
Dr. Zelenko Calls for Bill Gates and Fauci's Arrest for War Crimes
https://banned.video/watch?id=6157a5b973e0882895676a86
- Blood clots
- Heart attacks (myocarditis)
- Strokes
- Miscarriages increased from 10-percent to 82-percent
The young don't need it, health adults don't need it. This is an artificially made global pandemic of fear and isolation used to manipulate gullible people into taking a poison death shot.
Patent# 11107588 - Tracking and Transmitting Technology exists in the vaccine that you're being given.
Bill Gates couldn't get a girlfriend in high school so he's taking his frustration out on the world with mass murder.
CDC calling people at home telling them "We know you didn't get the shot."
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko's website: zstacklife.com and zStackProtocol.com
Dr. Zelenko Calls for Bill Gates and Fauci's Arrest for War Crimes
https://banned.video/watch?id=6157a5b973e0882895676a86
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