And We Know 4.12.2024 Greater multi-level sting op, No Name, FISA, Minority report, MSM hides gov corruption, Pray

LT of And We Know





April 12, 2024





We have a packed program today. From President Trump waking up the minorities around the USA to politicians loving the spying of US citizens, to exposing the operation taking place to restore America and seeing just how much fake politicians hate life and more on hollywierd… it’s very interesting. Here we go.





D.C. crime statistics (2023 vs 2022): https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63857





President Trump: “Biden has totally lost control of inflation. It’s back. It’s raging back.” https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63876





Trump just posted a 2018 signed letter from Stormy Daniels on Truth Social that destroys the Democrats’ hush money witch hunt https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63877





Morning Joe had an “undecided voter” panel on this morning https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63881





Trump tells them: "I'm going to get RID of Biden" https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63898





Georgia woman blown away by Trump's trip to inner city Atlantahttps://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63908





If you haven’t seen Tucker’s FISA episode 92, here’s a 76 second summary. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63918





⚠️JUST IN: Reporter Catherine Herridge testifies that CBS News locked her out of the building and seized all her files, says she was working with sources to "expose government corruption." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/63926





The media claims that the black community doesn't support Trump but the tape shows something much different happening. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19238





Spraying on us https://t.me/c/1716023008/247522





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4p2mw9-4.12.24-greater-multi-level-sting-op-no-name-fisa-minority-report-msm-hides.html