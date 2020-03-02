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Growing Nutrient-Rich Winter Squash by Doing Farming Right
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25 views • March 02, 2020
Summary: In this episode, we talk about vine crops. We have experience in growing Winter Squash for Organic Valley. We've learned a lot of things about Winter Squash, pickles, Summer Squash growing a variety on the farm commercially. The nutrients are critical to our health, but we should not forget that toxic chemicals can also be part of the soil that Non-Organic Squash is grown in.
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