The Head of PMC Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin, through a video filmed on the roof of a high-rise building, turned to the President of Ukraine and spoke about the prospects for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut. According to Yevgeny Prigozhin, Bakhmut is practically surrounded. The pincers are getting tighter and tighter. If earlier the professional Ukrainian army fought with us, today we see more and more old people and children, and their life near Bakhmut is short, - Yevgeny Prigozhin said. As we can see, the forecasts of unbiased military experts began to come true, who back in November 2022 announced that Bakhmut would fall in the first months of the new year. Moreover, experts are sure that the Russian army will succeed in taking control of the entire territory of Donabas by the end of 2023.
