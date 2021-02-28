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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Is Heaven Real? - What's Up Prof? 44
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52 views • February 28, 2021
Episode 44: At last we get to the subject we have been wanting to get to for a long time, Heaven. Is it a real tangible place, or is it a place where ghosts roam? Maybe a state of mind as some teach? What can we learn from the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy?
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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio files here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
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