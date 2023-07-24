Exopolitics Today - Week in Review - July 22, 2023

Michael Salla
July 23, 2023
US Senate incorporates UAP Disclosure Act for 2023 into National Defense Authorization Act for 2024. House of Representatives to hold first Congressional hearing for UFO whistleblowers. Press Conference led by Representatives Tim Burchett and Anna Luna who announce whistleblowers to testify on July 26. Sean David Morton discusses authenticity of Victor Alien Interview video. Dr Micheal Salla interviewed on Redacted. JP conducts his fourth mission to Ukraine Space Ark to extract a crystal jewel to be used for activating other space arks. France and United Nations to play prominent UFO disclosures roles.
