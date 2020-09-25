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FULL SHOW: Democrat Terrorists Shoot Police, Attack Women During Breonna Taylor Riots
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44 views • September 25, 2020
As predicted, Democrat terrorists under the front of Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA were out all across America last night, once again, burning, looting and assaulting innocent Americans and shooting police officers. Savanah Hernandez was attacked by these mobs in Austin, Texas and had her phone stolen. She joins the show. National File has a breakdown of the money coming in to these groups that are instigating the violence on the streets and providing travel and weaponry to the street mobs. Rex Jones comes on the show to make a special announcement, and even gets a surprise of his own. Liberal nut job caller Stee V joins the War Room to ramble on the insane musings of a leftist progressive. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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