SANDY HOOK GAME OVER: 100% HOAX (Newtown False Flag) by Barry Soetoro channel
79 views
Published 21 hours ago |

Mirrored video from the censored Barry Soetoro channel. Banned on Youtube, Bitchute, Odysee,   But you can reach out to him on Twitter @BarrySoetoroTM 

This video exposes the holes in the Sandy Hook Hoax where David Wheeler a paid actor and his actress wife go on tour with Obama to get our guns yet he was caught playing 2 roles. Brilliant investigative work by Barry Soetoro channel.   David Wheeler the same guy in Alex Jones current court case.  

Keywords
white housefake newsalex jonesfalse flaggunshoaxinfo warslawsuitsandy hookbarry soetoromsmair force onecrisis actordavid wheelergun graboprahobama hoax

