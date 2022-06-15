DONNA RIGNEY – PORTALS ARE OPEN|CHANGE IS COMING SOON!

PORTALS ARE OPEN AND CHANGE IS COMING SOON!

We are in the hour of seeing the disqualified becoming qualified! God is getting ready to expose the plans of the wicked as we enter into days of the great unveiling. Join Donna Rigney as she shares what Holy Spirit is showing her about open portals that are ushering in the glory of the Lord in mighty ways! Don’t lose hope – change is coming soon!

For more information about Donna Rigney go to https://donnarigney.org

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Join us at the first-ever Esthers Rising Conference, October 27-29, 2022 in Branson, MO. Come learn how to step into your Esther calling! Register NOW: https://www.braveheartworkshops.com/esthers-rising-conference-registration/

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Keep fighting the Good fight!

~ Tania Joy

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