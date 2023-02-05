Create New Account
Conférence vidéo avec le journaliste indépendant Jean-François Déry
Guy Boulianne
Conférence vidéo avec Jean-François Déry qui nous parle de la situation de la liberté de la presse au Québec et au Canada, et de son arrestation musclée pour entrave au travail des policiers alors qu'il était dans l'exercice de ses fonctions en tant que journaliste indépendant. INFORMATION : https://www.guyboulianne.info/2023/02/05/conference-concernant-le-probleme-de-la-liberte-dexpression-au-quebec-et-au-canada-avec-le-journaliste-independant-jean-francois-dery


Visitez le Média Indépendant Québec : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064698400293

