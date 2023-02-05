Conférence vidéo avec le journaliste indépendant Jean-François Déry

Conférence vidéo avec Jean-François Déry qui nous parle de la situation de la liberté de la presse au Québec et au Canada, et de son arrestation musclée pour entrave au travail des policiers alors qu'il était dans l'exercice de ses fonctions en tant que journaliste indépendant. INFORMATION : https://www.guyboulianne.info/2023/02/05/conference-concernant-le-probleme-de-la-liberte-dexpression-au-quebec-et-au-canada-avec-le-journaliste-independant-jean-francois-dery
Visitez le Média Indépendant Québec : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064698400293
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.