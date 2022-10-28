Live UFO chat with Paul --083- Things that go bump in the night-Research Tech for UFOs and Ghosts

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - Things that GO BUMP in the NIGHT + Meters for researching and documenting [00:03:20] (2) Main Topics begins - My latest Ghost Paranormal Event The Analysis. [00:08:25] (3) Showing some frames and enhancements and initial video of the screaming ghost laying on me? what did the camera capture that might back up claim? Paul Breaks it down. (in the summer Bedroom) [00:17:25] (4) Ghost Head or Large Orb.. Why Paul says it dont fit DUST explained. [00:25:12] Enhanced image.. looks more of a head then Dust or Orb shape. [00:45:00] (5) Re-Cap when the LIGHT LED/IR switch stopped working for one night in the winter bedroom. [00:58:00] (6) Look at feet being touched the following night to this event and other video clips showing more orbs.. but might be dust! and feet spasm? but I had a weird feeling tingling feeling when touched I wasnt sleeping but ignoring it with eyes closed to see what happen next. [01:09:00] (7) The 3rd night at 2 to 4am I (Paul) do a ghost investigation show casing all my new meters. However, was too scared to ASK if anyone there as I had to sleep in the same room later! LOL [01:51:50] (8) Geiger counter Radiation Beta, Gamma and x-rays detector used. [02:10:00] (9) Paul, now investigates the Kitchen Dinning Area where he saw 3 apparitions of what he calls 6 to 7 foot tall whites (was before I bought the meters and 7 cameras for the house in and out. [02:17:00] (10) Paul opens it up to openlines and 18Wheels joins to tell his paranormal and MiB? strangeness events. It seems very similar to Pauls claims. Paul warps up for the night.... here is link to original non compressed https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bAhYCLx3jD1a1XLio32pfmG4U5ZBb3CW/view?usp=sharing cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

