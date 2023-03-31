Create New Account
The Calendar Shabbat Study
Community Service Radio
Published Friday
Thank you for Joining us with Ask Seek and Knock Bible Study. Today's study is titled "The Calendar!". We hope and pray that you find this study helpful and insightful. This ministry worships Yehovah (Yahweh, Yahuah), our Elohim, and Yeshua (Yehoshua, Yahusha, Yahushua), our Messiah. We keep the Torah of our Elohim with desire to do so, and a Joyful Heart.


Please review the following for this study:


    • Let’s look the words Seasons and Feasts up in the StrongRealHebrew.


    • And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth, to divide between day and night, and let them be for signs and for seasons (Strong’s 4150) and for days and for years. (Genesis 1:14 [engLXX2012eb])


    • These are the feasts (Strong’s 4150) to the (Yehovah) Lord, holy convocations, which you° shall call in their seasons. (Leviticus 23:4 [engLXX2012eb]


[*StrongsRealHebrew*]

4150

מועדה מעד מועד

[mô‛êd mô‛êd mô‛âdâh] \{mo-ade'} {mo-ade'} mo-aw-daw'\

From 3259; properly an {appointment} that {is} a fixed time or season; specifically a festival; conventionally a year; by {implication} an assembly (as convened for a definite purpose); technically the congregation; by {extension} the place of meeting; also a signal (as appointed beforehand): - appointed ({sign} {time}) (place {of} solemn) {assembly} {congregation} ({set} solemn) {feast} ({appointed} due) {season} solemn ({-ity}) {synagogue} (set) time (appointed).


For more information, go to kmsr1700am.com


Thank You For Watching

