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The Most Potent Form of Movement Throughout Your Life (In My Opinion)
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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31 views • September 19, 2021
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#lifestyle #walking #cultivatingchange

There are two forms of movement/exercise that have proven to be beneficial for every form of health and metabolism: Resistance Training and Walking

One of these requires equipment, preparation, and will power; one doesn't.

Resistance Training reigns supreme for longevity and metabolism because it builds muscle and muscle is the tissue that is the largest repository for consumed energy (glucose and lipids.) However, resistance training requires a decent amount of the aforementioned resources (mental energy, preparation, injury consideration, equipment in some cases.)

Walking requires nothing except a safe space to walk and hopefully some flat-ish outside space!

1. Improves metabolism and metabolic markers
2. 3 x 10 minutes walk post meal avoids that food coma associated with blood rushing to stomach
3. Improves Circulation (especially to extremities and brain)
4. Improved Immune Function
5. Improved mobility
6. Improved cognition and creativity

Sources:

PSYCNET: https://bit.ly/3nO5Cjy
JAMA: https://bit.ly/3lH9MXA
BMJ: https://bit.ly/3CrjyEe
PUBMED: https://bit.ly/3tRl7Iv
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ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY

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Keywords
immunitymetabolismfitnesswalkingimmune health
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