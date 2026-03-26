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NIGHT SHADOWS 03.25.2026 – A Drought is Upon Her Waters
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
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Drought of water, truth, divine love, character . . .


No off ramp for war, US insolvent, government shut down, drought signs, heat wave.


Many many warnings but what is the truth?


Note prophecy of Babylon America. Unfortunately, that is truth. Jesus Christ is TRUTH.


Jeremiah 50: 37 A sword is upon their horses, and upon their chariots, and upon all the mingled people that are in the midst of her; and they shall become as women: a sword is upon her treasures; and they shall be robbed.


38 A drought is upon her waters; and they shall be dried up: for it is the land of graven images, and they are mad upon their idols.


__________ HELPFUL LINKS:


Stewart Best's Substack: https://substack.com/@stewartcbest


Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation: https://narrowwaytruth.com

   ---> Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.

   ---> Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!


__________


Larry Taylor's Substack: https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/


Larry's Blog: https://www.larrywtaylor.org/


__________


Video Source (Stewart Best's Official): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940


__________


Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.


His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention (including the Wall Street Journal) and deep state scrutiny.


NBC’s Dateline Show booked him for a show, but then backed off when they found out he had the actual evidence of the truth and they could not control the narrative.


The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) deemed him a “domestic terrorist,” men with long guns showed up at his property, and a black helicopter dropped water balloons as a warning, but the Lord delivered him from it all.


In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.


At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.


He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.

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bibleprophecyww3stewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylor
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