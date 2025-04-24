Feds smash down door of pro-Palestine student campaigners homes with battering ram - Michigan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feds smash down door of pro-Palestine student campaigners homes with battering ram
Agents probing multiple vandalism cases involving Students for Justice in Palestine leaders at the University of Michigan.
More about this:
https://www.wxyz.com/news/homes-of-pro-palestinian-protesters-raided-in-multi-jurisdictional-vandalism-investigation