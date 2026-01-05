BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - January 5 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1486 followers
45 views • 1 day ago

January 5, 2026

rt.com


Nicolas Maduro is taken from a US detention centre to a court in New York as the captured Venezuelan leader faces charges of narco-terrorism. After capturing Nicolas Maduro, Trump now threatens Venezuela's interim leader. That's as Caracas condemns the US attack as cold-blooded murder. RT reports from the streets of Caracas as outraged Venezuelans denounce the US onslaught and demand the return of their elected president. The EU fails to condemn Trump's actions with foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas insisting Maduro was an illegitimate president. A former leader of Ecuador tells RT about deep hypocrisy rooted in Europe.



RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

newsrussiart
