RT News - January 5 2026 2PM GMT

January 5, 2026

Nicolas Maduro is taken from a US detention centre to a court in New York as the captured Venezuelan leader faces charges of narco-terrorism. After capturing Nicolas Maduro, Trump now threatens Venezuela's interim leader. That's as Caracas condemns the US attack as cold-blooded murder. RT reports from the streets of Caracas as outraged Venezuelans denounce the US onslaught and demand the return of their elected president. The EU fails to condemn Trump's actions with foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas insisting Maduro was an illegitimate president. A former leader of Ecuador tells RT about deep hypocrisy rooted in Europe.









