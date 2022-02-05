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#161 Today's Boondoggle- and the Medical Nightmare of Joseph Gardi
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2 views • February 05, 2022
In this episode Bill and Flo White talk with Joseph Gardi about the medical nightmare that he's experienced over the years battling the health insurance companies.
We also discuss holistic medical remedies, the rigged Ponzi scheme the medical system has become, spiritual warfare, 5G technologies, the poisoning of our food supplies, importance of detoxing, and so much more.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air.
Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook. Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages.
Follow Today's Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today's Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse.
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
We also discuss holistic medical remedies, the rigged Ponzi scheme the medical system has become, spiritual warfare, 5G technologies, the poisoning of our food supplies, importance of detoxing, and so much more.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air.
Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook. Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages.
Follow Today's Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today's Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse.
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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