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Medical Freedom is a Fundamental Human Right || Dr Elizabeth Evans
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11 views • February 19, 2022
Dr Elizabeth Evans spoke at the Health and Truth Summit on why it is essential for our society to uphold the fundamental principles of ethical medicine - First Do No Harm, Informed Consent and Bodily Autonomy.
She was formerly a GP registrar, then moved into the field of complementary medicine. She is the co-founder and Director of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance www.ukmedfreedom.org, a team of healthcare professionals, scientists and doctors who are campaigning for Informed Consent, Bodily Autonomy and Medical Freedom to be protected and preserved, which she set up in October 2020 in response to the threat to medical freedom from Government policies implemented during the pandemic.
Dr Evans is also on the advisory board of Childrens' Health Defense Europe https://childrenshealthdefense.eu and is a member of the UK Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART) www.hartgroup.org. Her strong Christian faith is central to her life and she is married with four teenage children.
* Source: https://www.healthandtruth.org/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
She was formerly a GP registrar, then moved into the field of complementary medicine. She is the co-founder and Director of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance www.ukmedfreedom.org, a team of healthcare professionals, scientists and doctors who are campaigning for Informed Consent, Bodily Autonomy and Medical Freedom to be protected and preserved, which she set up in October 2020 in response to the threat to medical freedom from Government policies implemented during the pandemic.
Dr Evans is also on the advisory board of Childrens' Health Defense Europe https://childrenshealthdefense.eu and is a member of the UK Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART) www.hartgroup.org. Her strong Christian faith is central to her life and she is married with four teenage children.
* Source: https://www.healthandtruth.org/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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