Glenn This MIRACLE gives me MORE HOPE than any other story

Glenn Beck





Feb 16, 2023





Asbury University, a small, Christian college most have never heard of before, is now going VIRAL. What started as a routine chapel service at the university is now bringing in worshippers from thousands of miles away, and the ongoing prayer hasn’t stopped for days. It’s a miracle, Glenn says, and THIS story is giving him more hope than any other ‘good news’ story today. In fact, Glenn says, this may be the biggest story of this time. In this clip, he’s joined by Asbury University Student Body President Alison Perfater who describes how this revival began, God’s overwhelming presence at the chapel, and why it’s provided a ‘healing’ journey for so many.





