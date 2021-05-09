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Wade Riddering Speaks To The San Bernardino County Supervisors In California On 5-4-2021
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181 views • May 09, 2021
Simply stating the truth and the facts about the failure of the county supervisors in San Bernardino, California and about the corrupt evil governor of California, Gavin Newsome.
Take a stand in your county against your supervisors if they do not keep their oaths of office by following the U.S. Constitution. Your freedoms are at stake and you and your neighbors need to take a stand to protect against tyranny and those who fail their oath of office. This video is a good example of what you can tell your county supervisors.
Take a stand in your county against your supervisors if they do not keep their oaths of office by following the U.S. Constitution. Your freedoms are at stake and you and your neighbors need to take a stand to protect against tyranny and those who fail their oath of office. This video is a good example of what you can tell your county supervisors.
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