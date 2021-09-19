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Exclusive! Capital Police Harass Alex Jones For Covering Peaceful September 18 Demonstration
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570 views • September 19, 2021
Jones attended the end of the rally with the attempt at keeping a low profile and not be a distraction as to help bring justice to the political prisoners of Jan. 6. This didn't keep groups of the Capital Police from following Alex and his team around the grounds for hours, even approaching reporters using insulting names
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