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POTP - E18 - 2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece part 2: Divide and conquer
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Perspectives on the Pandemic, August 5, 2021
The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society,” wrote Edward Bernays, the father of modern propaganda. In Episode 18 of Perspectives on the Pandemic, “Divide and Conquer,” Professor Mark Crispin Miller discusses in-depth the media’s “conscious and intelligent manipulation” of major events arising after the COVID rollout in the West. From the corporate hijack of the Black Lives Matter movement, to the fraudulent suppression of life-saving Covid treatments, to the “coup” on January 6th, Miller makes the case that the establishment seeks to inflame a fractured country. Masked vs. unmasked, vaxxed vs. unvaxxed, Red vs. Blue: the ultimate losers of this pro-wrestling drama may be both democracy and science.
To view Part 1 of "2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece" and all the episodes in the Perspectives series, visit https://www.thepressandthepublic.com/
https://youtu.be/9J6fj5h59Bk
The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society,” wrote Edward Bernays, the father of modern propaganda. In Episode 18 of Perspectives on the Pandemic, “Divide and Conquer,” Professor Mark Crispin Miller discusses in-depth the media’s “conscious and intelligent manipulation” of major events arising after the COVID rollout in the West. From the corporate hijack of the Black Lives Matter movement, to the fraudulent suppression of life-saving Covid treatments, to the “coup” on January 6th, Miller makes the case that the establishment seeks to inflame a fractured country. Masked vs. unmasked, vaxxed vs. unvaxxed, Red vs. Blue: the ultimate losers of this pro-wrestling drama may be both democracy and science.
To view Part 1 of "2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece" and all the episodes in the Perspectives series, visit https://www.thepressandthepublic.com/
https://youtu.be/9J6fj5h59Bk
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