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SHOCKING! - HIDDEN VACCINES In Your Food! - Skin PENETRATING BIOWEAPONS!
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1588 views • September 25, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking news out of the University of California that the creation of mRNA vaccine fruits and vegetables are almost ready to be deployed into supermarkets. The excuse of course is to keep people safe, but this has the potential to kill millions!
It's convenient that Bill Gates is now the biggest farmland owner in the United States as vaccine fruits and vegetables make their way to the shelves. At this point, there's a good chance they're already being deployed to supermarkets.
All the while, Gates is tied up in a nasal treatment that causes serious side effects and death which appears to be closely related to nasal swabs. The majority of PCR tests are made in China and carry a carcinogenic chemical compound which increases illness rates dramatically. It's called ethylene oxide. Millions are forced to take these tests weekly if not daily to work.
All the while, as we've reported, the use of theragrippers on swabs to inject vaccines via parasitic robots that cling to your stomach has been pushed for a year by Johns Hopkins and barely a peep has been made by the vast majority of people.
The Wuhan Lab leaked gain of function documents also show a study going back to 2018 to vaccinate people via skin penetrating nano-particles with deadly viruses.
This is only the beginning. This is not conspiracy theory. This is REAL and it's HAPPENING.
What are you going to DO about it?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking news out of the University of California that the creation of mRNA vaccine fruits and vegetables are almost ready to be deployed into supermarkets. The excuse of course is to keep people safe, but this has the potential to kill millions!
It's convenient that Bill Gates is now the biggest farmland owner in the United States as vaccine fruits and vegetables make their way to the shelves. At this point, there's a good chance they're already being deployed to supermarkets.
All the while, Gates is tied up in a nasal treatment that causes serious side effects and death which appears to be closely related to nasal swabs. The majority of PCR tests are made in China and carry a carcinogenic chemical compound which increases illness rates dramatically. It's called ethylene oxide. Millions are forced to take these tests weekly if not daily to work.
All the while, as we've reported, the use of theragrippers on swabs to inject vaccines via parasitic robots that cling to your stomach has been pushed for a year by Johns Hopkins and barely a peep has been made by the vast majority of people.
The Wuhan Lab leaked gain of function documents also show a study going back to 2018 to vaccinate people via skin penetrating nano-particles with deadly viruses.
This is only the beginning. This is not conspiracy theory. This is REAL and it's HAPPENING.
What are you going to DO about it?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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