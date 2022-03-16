Just Stop! Time to Stop The Insanity

Just Stop! It is long past time to cease any testing for the CONvid-1984. Whether it is using any type of PCR testing or any home testing, it all needs to stop since none can determine any type of illness with a particle that has not been isolated, proven to exist or cause illness. In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, an article by Dr. Joel Hirschhorn for All News Pipeline, summarizing a new study out of the United Kingdom and carried by The British Medical Journal, is examined.Friends, it is time to gain control of your fear. (Psalm 91:3-6; Isaiah 41:10; 2 Timothy 1:7) This planned scam-demic is now going into it’s third year. Three years of waxing and waning with new scariants popping up to justify what is unjustifiable – intentional damage of the economy, mental health, physical health, emotional health and spiritual health of the public at large. While the masses suffered, big pharmaceutical companies raked in billions of dollars, along with Bill Gates. Others in government saw huge profits from their investments into Big Pharma companies and off patents held in conjunction with the CONvid-1984.Be sure to read the footnotes at the end of The British Medical Journal study. It looks as though there may be some “competing interests” with some of the authors.You can find Suzanne’s work at The Sons of Liberty Media, at “Hamner It Out” on Brighteon.com, and The Liberty Belles on BitChute, Rumble, UgeTube and Brighteon.Stay Vigilant! Do your own research! Catch you on the flip side!Sources: