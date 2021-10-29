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A Glowing Rogue Planet was Spotted Drifting Near Our Solar System… [28.10.2021]
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500 views • October 29, 2021
- Could it be the Elusive Niburu?
Scientists stumbled upon a massive object just beyond our solar system, which they believed was a ‘failed’ brown dwarf star. Now, a paper published in the Astrophysical Journal has reclassified it as a rogue planet and it’s got some pretty bizarre characteristics.
In the second part of this video we take a look into solar eclipses myths left behind by ancient civilizations
Bonus Episode Courtesy of ZEG TV & GAIA – Watch Full Episode: Days of Planet X with Marshall Masters follow this link - https://bit.ly/DaysofPlanetX
Courtesy of ZEG TV & GAIA – Watch Free Episode: Days of Planet X with George Noory and Marshall Masters
https://bit.ly/DaysofPlanetX
4,766 views Premiered 9 hours ago
Zohar StarGate TV
198K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t-ceBwYqqbs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOMyeo5bznuFU1g-eLtEqg
Scientists stumbled upon a massive object just beyond our solar system, which they believed was a ‘failed’ brown dwarf star. Now, a paper published in the Astrophysical Journal has reclassified it as a rogue planet and it’s got some pretty bizarre characteristics.
In the second part of this video we take a look into solar eclipses myths left behind by ancient civilizations
Bonus Episode Courtesy of ZEG TV & GAIA – Watch Full Episode: Days of Planet X with Marshall Masters follow this link - https://bit.ly/DaysofPlanetX
Courtesy of ZEG TV & GAIA – Watch Free Episode: Days of Planet X with George Noory and Marshall Masters
https://bit.ly/DaysofPlanetX
4,766 views Premiered 9 hours ago
Zohar StarGate TV
198K subscribers
https://youtu.be/t-ceBwYqqbs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOMyeo5bznuFU1g-eLtEqg
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