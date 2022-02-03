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You Are Paying For You & Your Kids To Be Tracked & Traced
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60 views • February 03, 2022
HR 6830, the Open Schools Act is more usurpation by the federal government into the area of education. It's introduced by a Republican with all Republican co-sponsors as a carrot to parents to take up to $10,000 to indoctrinate their children under the same Common Core standards as the Every Student Succeeds Act puts forth. The reality is that it will track and trace both them and their children, even though it uses the language of "school choice." The people need to put this down and the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor exposes it and tells you what you can do.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/you-are-paying-for-you-your-kids-to-be-tracked-traced-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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