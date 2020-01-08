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Breaking Exclusive! Network of Deep State Moles Discovered Inside State Dept. Working to Undermine Trump - FULL SHOW 1/7/20
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248 views • January 08, 2020
It was Infowars that first broke that Hill and McMaster were Soros moles. Tune in live as we reveal an even larger network that’s still operating right under Trump’s nose! Tune in as we reveal a hidden network inside the State Dept. that’s battling Trump supporters on social media.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
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"Also, take advantage of the final day of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/12-days-of-christmas?ims=odlln&utm_campaign=EndOfYearMegaBlowoutDec19&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EOYblowoutDec19
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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