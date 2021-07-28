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COERCED KILL SHOT VICTIM ALICIA SMITH
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131 views • July 28, 2021
Alicia Smith Pfizer 15th April 2021 - 2nd Dose. Severe Adverse Reaction: Bell's Palsy, Tremors, Severe Neurological Issues 34 Years Old. Did not want to lose any "clients"...lost them all now. You can replace customers, not your health. Should have told them tough shit, go take your prion shedding, graphene poisoned ass on down the road.
Johns Hopkins Study Found Zero COVID Deaths Among Healthy Kids.
https://greatgameindia.com/joh....n-hopkins-covid-kids
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
Johns Hopkins Study Found Zero COVID Deaths Among Healthy Kids.
https://greatgameindia.com/joh....n-hopkins-covid-kids
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
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