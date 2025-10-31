SLOW KILL TORTURE BY GANG STALKER VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBIA POLICE

f2.4, 6400 ASA, at 125sec extremely low ambient light photography

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

There are always risks in challenging excessive police power but the risks of not challenging it are far more dangerous even fatal. Hunter S T

ALL POLICE ARE TERRORISTS FOR THEY ARE GOVERNMENT AGENTS (TERRORISM IS GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION)

Terrorism: Method of government inspiring by terror by acts of brutality, and savagery

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court (the Crown offered no evidence against myself) and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM INJURE, HARASS, KILL, CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

1/11/25 FREEMASON TERRORIST ALAN RAYSON CARLISLE SHITE TRAINING OVERHEAD 5 TIMES IN G-WAVV GROUND LEVEL PROHIBITED AIRSPACE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-VOAR OVERHEAD TWO UNSAFE FLY

31/10/25 POLICE G-EMID OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTS: 41754, 41755, 41756, GROSS MISCONDUCT REFS TERRORIST VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 7682314, 0405488, 2171387

⁣⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks.

Project soul catcher.

⁣5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov)

