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Antarctica & Intel January 28, 2022
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143 views • January 29, 2022
#antarctica #operationpaperclip #operationhighjump
In this video, I'm going to provide you with intel and news on what's coming at the end of this month, months and years… and also give you a recap of my last article about Antarctica and how it's connected to the liberation of humanity. As this is a massive article, with lots of references and images, I urge you to click the link below and read it.
Watch here.
Read the article here: https://massawakening.org/antarctica-the-liberation-of-humanity/
I made a mistake and said financial investor instead of financial advisor.
References for this video:
Please search Brad Johnson's recent videos in which he talked about these topics – NESARA/GESARA and the financial system (New Earth Insights on YouTube). Check this video out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6jHD_Ouxcg
New Earth Insights - Ep #12: Percentage of Awoken, Jan/Feb Momentum, Travel Industry + Q&A
https://youtu.be/z6jHD_Ouxcg
New Earth Insights - Episode #11: The Moon, Intervention Fleets, Repopulation Protocol & More! + Q&A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAFHAf5Kynk
The Outlook on the Worldwide Rallies | New Earth Insights
https://youtu.be/3ziUA5AkY1w
Vladimir Putin, The Stage Play and Outlook on Israel | New Earth Insights
https://youtu.be/5zDNRdkZ34Y
You can follow Brad Johnson updates on these channels:
Brad Johnson: New Earth Teachings
http://www.newearthteachings.com
"Spiritual Education Simplified."
Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/bradjohnson79
YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/user/selfempowermenttv
PSYCHIC LJ PREDICTS 2032 , SHOCKING PREDICTIONS , FUTURE EARTH IN 10 YEARS !
https://youtu.be/1BalBkH0tP4
Support my work:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MassAwakening
LET’S MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN
To the Victory of the Light
In this video, I'm going to provide you with intel and news on what's coming at the end of this month, months and years… and also give you a recap of my last article about Antarctica and how it's connected to the liberation of humanity. As this is a massive article, with lots of references and images, I urge you to click the link below and read it.
Watch here.
Read the article here: https://massawakening.org/antarctica-the-liberation-of-humanity/
I made a mistake and said financial investor instead of financial advisor.
References for this video:
Please search Brad Johnson's recent videos in which he talked about these topics – NESARA/GESARA and the financial system (New Earth Insights on YouTube). Check this video out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6jHD_Ouxcg
New Earth Insights - Ep #12: Percentage of Awoken, Jan/Feb Momentum, Travel Industry + Q&A
https://youtu.be/z6jHD_Ouxcg
New Earth Insights - Episode #11: The Moon, Intervention Fleets, Repopulation Protocol & More! + Q&A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAFHAf5Kynk
The Outlook on the Worldwide Rallies | New Earth Insights
https://youtu.be/3ziUA5AkY1w
Vladimir Putin, The Stage Play and Outlook on Israel | New Earth Insights
https://youtu.be/5zDNRdkZ34Y
You can follow Brad Johnson updates on these channels:
Brad Johnson: New Earth Teachings
http://www.newearthteachings.com
"Spiritual Education Simplified."
Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/bradjohnson79
YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/user/selfempowermenttv
PSYCHIC LJ PREDICTS 2032 , SHOCKING PREDICTIONS , FUTURE EARTH IN 10 YEARS !
https://youtu.be/1BalBkH0tP4
Support my work:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MassAwakening
LET’S MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN
To the Victory of the Light
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