BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Antarctica & Intel January 28, 2022
Mass Awakening
Mass Awakening
41 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
143 views • January 29, 2022
#antarctica #operationpaperclip #operationhighjump
In this video, I'm going to provide you with intel and news on what's coming at the end of this month, months and years… and also give you a recap of my last article about Antarctica and how it's connected to the liberation of humanity. As this is a massive article, with lots of references and images, I urge you to click the link below and read it.
Watch here.
Read the article here: https://massawakening.org/antarctica-the-liberation-of-humanity/
I made a mistake and said financial investor instead of financial advisor.
References for this video:
Please search Brad Johnson's recent videos in which he talked about these topics – NESARA/GESARA and the financial system (New Earth Insights on YouTube). Check this video out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6jHD_Ouxcg
New Earth Insights - Ep #12: Percentage of Awoken, Jan/Feb Momentum, Travel Industry + Q&A
https://youtu.be/z6jHD_Ouxcg

New Earth Insights - Episode #11: The Moon, Intervention Fleets, Repopulation Protocol & More! + Q&A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAFHAf5Kynk
The Outlook on the Worldwide Rallies | New Earth Insights
https://youtu.be/3ziUA5AkY1w

Vladimir Putin, The Stage Play and Outlook on Israel | New Earth Insights
https://youtu.be/5zDNRdkZ34Y

You can follow Brad Johnson updates on these channels:
Brad Johnson: New Earth Teachings
http://www.newearthteachings.com
"Spiritual Education Simplified."

Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/bradjohnson79

YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/user/selfempowermenttv

PSYCHIC LJ PREDICTS 2032 , SHOCKING PREDICTIONS , FUTURE EARTH IN 10 YEARS !
https://youtu.be/1BalBkH0tP4

Support my work:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MassAwakening
LET’S MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN
To the Victory of the Light
Keywords
secret space programsantarcticaoperation paperclipcorey goodeoperation highjumpmichael salla
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Cassie B.
Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy