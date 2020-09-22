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Facing up to the Encroachments of Bureaucracy By Bernard Gaynor
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33 views • September 22, 2020
Australian League of Rights National Webinar 19 September 2020
Bernard Gaynor:
The business of bureaucracy is to get us what we want, not to annoy and hinder us by taking from us by taxation and irritating restrictions those facilities that we should otherwise have.
Bernard Gaynor:
The business of bureaucracy is to get us what we want, not to annoy and hinder us by taking from us by taxation and irritating restrictions those facilities that we should otherwise have.
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