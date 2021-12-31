Episode 6 - Conclusion of The House of Yah and The Melchizedek Prophecy - Introduction The El Craft Academy

Subscribe to the The Elcraft Academy. Learn the Hidden Keys to the Kingdom of the Heaven of Heavens and of All Creation. Learn how to become a World Wide Warrior for World Wide Wellness, learn how to Heartthink - The YahWay! This system is based upon scriptural truths on several levels both plain and hidden in the languages, and revealed by the Spirit of Yah through it’s anointing. A system that perfects the initiates interaction with the angelic ministers of Yah El, under the guidance of Yah, and through the teachings of Yahusha and His Apostles and Prophets, designed to effect a series of revelations and a miraculous release of power through faith in Him. This perfecting is realized through experiential practice and psychological and spiritual understanding of the hierarchy of angelic beings who are the servants of Yah and the Yahudah, the people of Yah. Through the Elcraft Academy a revealing of the Biblical and Qabbalah Keys to the Kingdom of Heaven and the Tree of Life are realized, keys that have long been hidden from the uninitiated, by purposely induced fears of these mysteries. The Tree of Life shows the way of frequency, force, factor, and form, manifested from Yah into the universe and into the soul of man. The Tree of Life is a compendium of spiritual science, psychology, philosophy, and theology; a science of spiritual knowledge that reveals an ancient radical paradigm on the fundamental level of the human mind, soul, and body, that are not distinct and separate from their environment, but a pulsating energy that is constantly interacting with the vast energy field of the cosmos, even up into the higher heaven of heavens. The roots of the Tree of Life are firmly planted upon the truth that Yahusha and His father Yahuah are one, and how the Set Apart Spirit of Wisdom manifests itself through them and the Tree. The keys, paths, and methods are given exclusively to the House of Yah through Yahusha, god in man, who came to give us life more abundantly, for He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life of which the Tree of Life illuminates. Concealed truths, which are the keys to the kingdom of heaven, are revealed through the Path of the Arrow, or the narrow path that can only be entered through the straight gate Yahusha taught. There are methods of engaging Yah El, the Father, Yahusha, the Son, and the Spirit of Yah, the Set Apart Spirit of Truth, of which the servants of Yah may discover through instructions on prayerful meditations and practical exercises under a knowledgeable tutor, leading to understanding, which in turn leads to the acquisition of power to do great works. Man was made lower than the Els, or angels, yet is spiritually seated in heavenly places with Yahusha, and the ultimate destiny of man is to be placed higher than the Els. This transformation can be accessed and achieved on earth to the degree the man is made aware of the powers available to him. To do so we must become like children and accept that it is possible by simply believing in the possibilities of our imaginations, and not allowing our minds to become “old”, tarnished, and useless for miraculous works, works which are our birthright, works which have been usurped or stolen from us by the fallen Els, the Terrible Ones, the Ha Shatan, or those who oppose. By developing consciousness of the higher realms of Yah, and by perfecting techniques that make them readily accessed, concentrated, and dispersed, as gifts and signs of power from above, known as the miracles of the Messiah, we can seek fervently to see clearly beyond the veil, the Els and spirits, and the knowledge, virtues, and powers of above, thereby releasing to ourselves these virtues and powers for the glory of the Kingdom! Subscribe today and become a World Wide Warrior for World Wide Wellness, learn how to Heartthink - The YahWay!