RAT test $600 million splurge in Western Australia defended by Minister John Carey; someone’s making a killing. MVI_6867

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As reported in The Sunday Times’ August 14th edition on page 7, Housing Minister John Carey defends the excessive splurge on 110 million RAT tests for a population in Western Australia of two and half million people. The tests are not specific to Sars CoV-2, and half are sitting gathering dust in storage, with use-by dates fast approaching. The waste, and largesse extended to certain businesses who flog things convenient to upholding the Covid-19 management narrative, is endless and abhorrent, in the face of real needs by huge numbers of our citizens.