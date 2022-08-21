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RAT test $600 million splurge in Western Australia defended by Minister John Carey; someone’s making a killing. MVI_6867
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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24 views • August 21, 2022

As reported in The Sunday Times’ August 14th edition on page 7, Housing Minister John Carey defends the excessive splurge on 110 million RAT tests for a population in Western Australia of two and half million people. The tests are not specific to Sars CoV-2, and half are sitting gathering dust in storage, with use-by dates fast approaching. The waste, and largesse extended to certain businesses who flog things convenient to upholding the Covid-19 management narrative, is endless and abhorrent, in the face of real needs by huge numbers of our citizens.

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current eventspoliticsrat testsminister john careygovernment financial waste
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