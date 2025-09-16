BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

She glows
wolfburg
wolfburg
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 21 hours ago
Acoustic folk rock instrumental piece in a major key at a moderate tempo, The primary instruments are acoustic guitar, bass guitar, and drums, The acoustic guitar plays a fingerpicked arpeggiated chord progression throughout the piece, providing a consistent harmonic and rhythmic foundation, The bass guitar plays a simple, supportive line, emphasizing the root notes of the chords, The drums provide a steady, unobtrusive beat, primarily using brushes on the snare drum for a soft, flowing feel, The melody is carried by the acoustic guitar, featuring a gentle, flowing line that complements the arpeggiated chords, The production is clean and natural, with a focus on the acoustic qualities of the instruments, The song structure is largely repetitive, with slight variations in the guitar melody and dynamics to maintain

She glows, ev'rywhere she goes She combs her locks, they flow A rainbow's hue, she shows Colours dance in her wake Oh, ev'rywhere she's present In colours, she's arrayed Have you seen her in the blue? Like the sky's vast canopy Her face, a sail so pure and bright A fairer lady, have you met? She glows, ev'rywhere she goes She combs her locks, they flow A rainbow's hue, she shows Colours dance in her wake Oh, ev'rywhere she's present In colours, she's arrayed Have you seen her, all in gold? Like a queen of olden lore She casts colours all around Like a sunset's dying glow A fairer lady, have you seen? She glows, ev'rywhere she goes She combs her locks, they flow A rainbow's hue, she shows Colours dance in her wake Oh, ev'rywhere she's present In colours, she's arrayed

Keywords
bass guitaracoustic folk rock instrumental piece in a major key at a moderate tempothe primary instruments are acoustic guitarand drumsthe acoustic guitar plays a fingerpicked arpeggiated chord progression throughout the pieceproviding a consistent harmonic and rhythmic foundationthe bass guitar plays a simplesupportive lineemphasizing the root notes of the chordsthe drums provide a steadyunobtrusive beatprimarily using brushes on the snare drum for a softflowing feelthe melody is carried by the acoustic guitarfeaturing a gentleflowing line that complements the arpeggiated chordsthe production is clean and naturalwith a focus on the acoustic qualities of the instrumentsthe song structure is largely repetitivewith slight variations in the guitar melody and dynamics to maintainthere are vocals present
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy