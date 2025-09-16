© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She glows, ev'rywhere she goes She combs her locks, they flow A rainbow's hue, she shows Colours dance in her wake Oh, ev'rywhere she's present In colours, she's arrayed Have you seen her in the blue? Like the sky's vast canopy Her face, a sail so pure and bright A fairer lady, have you met? She glows, ev'rywhere she goes She combs her locks, they flow A rainbow's hue, she shows Colours dance in her wake Oh, ev'rywhere she's present In colours, she's arrayed Have you seen her, all in gold? Like a queen of olden lore She casts colours all around Like a sunset's dying glow A fairer lady, have you seen? She glows, ev'rywhere she goes She combs her locks, they flow A rainbow's hue, she shows Colours dance in her wake Oh, ev'rywhere she's present In colours, she's arrayed