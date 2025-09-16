Acoustic folk rock instrumental piece in a major key at a moderate tempo, The primary instruments are acoustic guitar, bass guitar, and drums, The acoustic guitar plays a fingerpicked arpeggiated chord progression throughout the piece, providing a consistent harmonic and rhythmic foundation, The bass guitar plays a simple, supportive line, emphasizing the root notes of the chords, The drums provide a steady, unobtrusive beat, primarily using brushes on the snare drum for a soft, flowing feel, The melody is carried by the acoustic guitar, featuring a gentle, flowing line that complements the arpeggiated chords, The production is clean and natural, with a focus on the acoustic qualities of the instruments, The song structure is largely repetitive, with slight variations in the guitar melody and dynamics to maintain





She glows, ev'rywhere she goes She combs her locks, they flow A rainbow's hue, she shows Colours dance in her wake Oh, ev'rywhere she's present In colours, she's arrayed Have you seen her in the blue? Like the sky's vast canopy Her face, a sail so pure and bright A fairer lady, have you met? She glows, ev'rywhere she goes She combs her locks, they flow A rainbow's hue, she shows Colours dance in her wake Oh, ev'rywhere she's present In colours, she's arrayed Have you seen her, all in gold? Like a queen of olden lore She casts colours all around Like a sunset's dying glow A fairer lady, have you seen? She glows, ev'rywhere she goes She combs her locks, they flow A rainbow's hue, she shows Colours dance in her wake Oh, ev'rywhere she's present In colours, she's arrayed