Nuremberg Code Remembered 75 Years After Its Signing. A Video by Zeee Media Ft. Dr Sucharit Bhakdi.



https://rumble.com/v1h6g05-nuremberg-code-remembered-75-years-after-its-signing.-a-video-by-zeee-media.html

A Dune Drifter pick of the top stories from the UK Column News program that went out 19th August 2022 at 13:00 GMT. In this exert I have substituted the short video of Dr Sucharit Bhakdi original selected by the team at UK Column News for a longer interview with Maria Zeee of Zeee Media.

Found Here:- https://rumble.com/v1h6a4t-dr.-sucharit-bhakdi-god-save-use-world-governments-are-murdering-people..html

Original source

https://odysee.com/@ZeeeMedia:3/Dr.-Sucharit-Bhakdi----quot-God-Save-Us!!!-quot----World-Governments-Are-Murdering-People-vxadop:a

I believe what Dr Bhakdi has to say is very relevant and appropriate on the day that marks the success of Nuremberg Code that perhaps until recent events involving an experimental Jab kept us safe by deterring any psychopathic individuals.

This selection of excerpts features Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley

Please find more 'truth' news from https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Funded by it's members be sure to consider a subscription to keep the reliable source of news continuing.

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-august-2022

Sources:

*******************

WHC Video: - https://bit.ly/3AaP0XO

etched out Sucharit Bhakdi

=================================





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Nuremberg Code, Remembered 75 Years, After Its Signing