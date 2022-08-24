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Nuremberg Code Remembered 75
Years After Its Signing. A Video by Zeee
Media Ft. Dr Sucharit Bhakdi.
https://rumble.com/v1h6g05-nuremberg-code-remembered-75-years-after-its-signing.-a-video-by-zeee-media.html
A Dune Drifter pick of the top stories from the UK Column News program that went out 19th August 2022 at 13:00 GMT. In this exert I have substituted the short video of Dr Sucharit Bhakdi original selected by the team at UK Column News for a longer interview with Maria Zeee of Zeee Media.
Found Here:- https://rumble.com/v1h6a4t-dr.-sucharit-bhakdi-god-save-use-world-governments-are-murdering-people..html
Original source
https://odysee.com/@ZeeeMedia:3/Dr.-Sucharit-Bhakdi----quot-God-Save-Us!!!-quot----World-Governments-Are-Murdering-People-vxadop:a
I believe what Dr Bhakdi has to say is very relevant and appropriate on the day that marks the success of Nuremberg Code that perhaps until recent events involving an experimental Jab kept us safe by deterring any psychopathic individuals.
This selection of excerpts features Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley
Please find more 'truth' news from https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Funded by it's members be sure to consider a subscription to keep the reliable source of news continuing.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-august-2022
Sources:
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WHC Video: - https://bit.ly/3AaP0XO
etched out Sucharit Bhakdi
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
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Nuremberg Code, Remembered 75 Years, After Its Signing