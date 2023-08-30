The Coming Invasion of the United States

October 27th, 2019
Pastor Dean reiterates the prophetic word the Lord gave him on July, 16th 2019 about the upcoming invasion of the United States. In this sermon, Pastor Dean exposes the plans to surround and attack the United States. Although the attacks will be intense, God will intervene. He always keeps His remnant!
