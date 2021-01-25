"You are my Hiding Place" by Michael Ledner, with Meg Rayborn Dawson

"You are my hiding place

You always fill my heart

With songs of deliverance

Whenever I am afraid

I will trust in You



I will trust in You

Let the weak say I am strong

In the strength of the Lord



You are my hiding place

You always fill my heart

With songs of deliverance

Whenever I am afraid

I will trust in You



I will trust in You

Let the weak say I am strong

In the strength of the Lord

I will trust in You



You are my hiding place

You always fill my heart

With songs of deliverance

Whenever I am afraid

I will trust in You



I will trust in You

Let the weak say I am strong

In the strength of the Lord

I will trust in You



You are my hiding place (I will trust in You)

You always fill my heart (Let the weak say I am strong)

With songs of deliverance (In the strength of the Lord)

Whenever I am afraid

I will trust in You"