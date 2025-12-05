Ai Assisted Content

Christmas Will Never Be The Same

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

Christmas is coming, But its not the same anymore

All those Little things you did, that I didn't notice before.

More than Presents were bought and wrapped, I didn't realize all you'd do

I miss it all, but I will never tell you





Christmas dinner does not taste the same

I miss the gingerbread houses, and the special creations you used to make.

The Christmas scavenger hunts with the kids, with funny little clues

The homemade ornaments on the tree from when the kids made them with you









(Chorus)

I miss Christmas Eve around the tree, as the living room's alive with colors

Cuddling on the couch and talking about how grateful we were for another year together.

I will never admit, never tell you the truth

I really had it all when we were two

I miss it all, now i'm feeling the holiday blues

Christmas will never be the same without you.





I will never admit, never tell you the truth

I really had it all when we were two

I miss it all, now i'm feeling the holiday blues

Christmas will never be the same without you.









I miss Christmas breakfasts, and pistachio nuts, and Kahlua coffee,

And the toilet paper snowman in the living room, so funny

I miss the silly presents you used to buy just to make me smile,

The ugly Christmas sweaters, the oranges and nuts in grandma's quilted stockings hung high





I miss the cookies and beer we left for Santa

The new kayaks in the living room, ready to be discovered

I miss the melted Florida snowman cookies, and the Christmas train cakes

Those memories linger, and my heart just still aches