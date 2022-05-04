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We are Called to Be Set Apart as Holy
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12 views • May 04, 2022
In the Torah portion Kedoshim in Vayikra/Leviticus 19 & 20 we are given the imperative: "Be holy for I, YHWH your Elohim am holy." In these latter days we respond by entering into the bond of the covenant (Yechezekel/Ezekiel 20) to obey the Torah in the name of Yeshua the Messiah
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