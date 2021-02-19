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Welcome to Sunshine N Country Channel
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81 views • February 19, 2021
Quick Intro Video. We share our stories and ideas of what we do on our homestead. But our channel is more than just about homesteading. Please join us on our journey and hope y'all can learn and laugh with us and also we can do the same from you. May you always have sunshine in your life :). We are also on YT as well.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0pC_WVHuJNuTJFT3a5tigw/featured
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0pC_WVHuJNuTJFT3a5tigw/featured
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