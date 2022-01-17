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FBI REFUSES to answer Cruz on alleged January 6th involvement
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140 views • January 17, 2022
There is NO transparency when it comes to the Biden administration, Glenn says. And Senator Ted Cruz’s recent exchange with the FBI’s Jill Sanborn proves it. When questioned about alleged involvement the FBI had on January 6th, 2021, Sanborn dodges every single time. The American people are concerned, Glenn says, and it’s ‘extraordinary disturbing’ how far the federal government goes to avoid answering us. If we lose power and transparency, Glenn says, we’re TOAST.
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