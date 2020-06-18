© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stop Wearing Face Masks People Your Killing Yourselves
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • June 18, 2020
For the actual science regarding wearing a facemark, visit https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask
There is specific Federal Laws under ADA and HIPPA as well..
Why Smart people dont or refuse to wear masks
https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/mask-not-mask-question/
The longer you keep wearing a FACE MASK the longer your cause harm to your body...
Not only that because of Paranoia and mask Nazi's your causing HARM to everyone else around you
There is specific Federal Laws under ADA and HIPPA as well..
Why Smart people dont or refuse to wear masks
https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/mask-not-mask-question/
The longer you keep wearing a FACE MASK the longer your cause harm to your body...
Not only that because of Paranoia and mask Nazi's your causing HARM to everyone else around you
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.