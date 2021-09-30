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Mother was jabbed with Pfizer and breastfed her baby...
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2125 views • September 30, 2021
Why people still line up for these kill shots I have no idea . . . there is a stack of information out there now . . . yet these most horrible things keep happening . . .
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