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Moog aerospace engineer opposes mandates
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53 views • November 14, 2021
Michael Dee, aerospace engineer faces being fired from Moog, Inc for refusing to submit to the bioweapon called a vaccine. Hundred of other engineers and scientists at Moog have also expressed their opposition to Moog's compliance to the Biden mandate. Dee speaks at the monthly meeting of the Southern Tier Tea Party Patriots, Jamestown, NY, October 26, 2021. Part one of Dee's talk is on Chautauqua Updates on YouTube.
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