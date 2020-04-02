LOVE BEFORE FEAR (Metaphysical Topics)

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It is important to confront fear and make sure that it does not control your life. It should also not be the catalyst for decision making. Understanding fear and how it is related to our pain and anger will liberate us from a lack of love within.
Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race.