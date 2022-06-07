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What Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Had to Say Today - 6489 Ukrainian Military Surrendered - 060722
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240 views • June 07, 2022
LPR 97% Liberated - Defense Minister Shoigu
Here’s what Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said about the situation in Ukraine Tuesday:
Azovstal plant completely cleared of mines, including underground areas;
▪️51 units of foreign-supplied equipment have been destroyed in the last 10 days;
▪️6,489 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered;
▪️Ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk operating as normal, ready for grain shipments;
▪️Road links have been restored from the mainland to Crimea, with preparations made for resuming rail services between Russia, Ukraine, Donbass and Crimea;
▪️Residential areas of Severodonetsk (LPR) completely liberated; offensive is developing towards Popasnaya; Svyatogorsk completely under the control of the Russian military.
Here’s what Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said about the situation in Ukraine Tuesday:
Azovstal plant completely cleared of mines, including underground areas;
▪️51 units of foreign-supplied equipment have been destroyed in the last 10 days;
▪️6,489 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered;
▪️Ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk operating as normal, ready for grain shipments;
▪️Road links have been restored from the mainland to Crimea, with preparations made for resuming rail services between Russia, Ukraine, Donbass and Crimea;
▪️Residential areas of Severodonetsk (LPR) completely liberated; offensive is developing towards Popasnaya; Svyatogorsk completely under the control of the Russian military.
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