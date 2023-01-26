Analemma proves Flat Earth- The sun is local and not millions of miles away

Search FOR LHFE
Antique cultures believed or knew we live under a dome in a flat earth surrounded by infinite Ice and other lands or planets (not balls floating in the air but other lands beyond the ice wall the surrounds our continents) more and more evidence and experiments are made by people to prove we do not live in a spinning traveling through space ball.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.