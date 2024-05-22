Bill Melugin | Encounters with military aged illegal alien men crossing into Jacumba CA

Bill Melugin | NEW: We encountered groups of men from the Middle East & Asia as they crossed illegally into Jacumba, CA at 2AM, including men from Iran, Pakistan, China, Turkey, India, & Bangladesh. There were no Mexicans in the groups. Several of the men are “special interest aliens”, meaning they come from countries with potential security concerns & *should* be subject to additional DHS vetting.
This location is about an hour east of San Diego, as Border Patrol’s San Diego sector has moved to #1 for illegal crossings at the southern border in recent weeks for the first time since the 1990s.
@BillMelugin
